Mexican president meets with US Homeland Security Secretary

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has met with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas to discuss immigration. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wrote Monday that the two discussed labor and migration issues. Mexico has seen an upsurge in the number of migrants from Central America, Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela and other countries seeking to cross its territory to reach the United States. López Obrador says there is a need to create jobs in migrants’ home countries and create more legal work opportunities for them in the United States. He says he urged the U.S. to support Mexico’s job-training and tree-planting programs in El Salvador and Honduras.