Palestinians: Israeli troops kill teenager in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli troops shot and killed a teenager and wounded at least three other Palestinians during a raid in a West Bank refugee camp. The Israeli military referred questions to the paramilitary Border Police, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tuesday’s raid took place in Balata, a sprawling refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Nablus. Israeli forces operating in such densely packed areas are often met with stones, firebombs and gunfire. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.