Shot 9 times at New Zealand mosque, survivor walks for peace

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The lingering injuries from being shot nine times did not stop Temel Atacocugu from completing a two-week walk and bike ride for peace on the third anniversary of a gunman’s slaughter of 51 Muslim worshippers. Atacocugu set out to retrace the gunman’s 224-mile drive from Dunedin to the two Christchurch mosques where he carried out his attack. New Zealand Prime Minister told lawmakers that in the aftermath of the attack, the Muslim community had shown courage, unity and determination. Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for carrying out the attacks.