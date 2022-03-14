Ukraine war may lead to rethinking of US defense of Europe

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine and his push to upend the broader security order in Europe may lead to a historic shift in American thinking about defense of the continent. Depending on how far Putin goes, this could mean a buildup of U.S. military power in Europe not seen since the Cold War. Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Alexander Vershbow argues that the United States will need a more muscular stance to deal with a more threatening Russia. That is especially so in Eastern Europe.