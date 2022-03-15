Chicago blues, rock ‘n’ roll landmark easily overlooked

By KIM CURTIS

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — On a nondescript stretch of South Michigan Avenue in Chicago is a little-known site that can transport music lovers back in time. Chess Records is still in its original building. And public tours are available. Some of the biggest names in blues recorded hits in Chess’ recording studio. There was Muddy Waters’ “I’m Your Hoochie Coochie Man” and Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode.” There was Bo Diddley’s “Who Do You Love,” Howlin’ Wolf’s “Smokestack Lightning” and Etta James’ “At Last!” The Rolling Stones came to pay homage and record there in 1964. Visitors now can hear the stories of founders Phil and Leonard Chess and of the blues artists who recorded there.