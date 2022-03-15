China says it’s ‘impartial’ on Ukraine, denies aiding Russia

BEIJING (AP) — China says its stance on the conflict in Ukraine is “completely objective” and “impartial” and is repeating its accusations that the U.S. is spreading misinformation with reports that Beijing has responded positively to a Russian request for military supplies. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s comments at a daily briefing Tuesday came after U.S. adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi met in Rome on Monday, with the Biden administration increasingly concerned that China is using the Ukraine war to advance Beijing’s long-term interests in its competition with the United States. Also Tuesday, the European Union ambassador to China, Nicolas Chapuis, called on China to support Ukraine, saying, “There can be no so-called neutrality.”