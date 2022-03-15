Dust from Sahara dumped on Spain, coloring sky orange

MADRID (AP) — Spain has issued extremely poor air quality ratings for Madrid and a large swath of the country after a mass of hot air from the Sahara dumped dust after crossing the Mediterranean. Spain’s national air quality index qualified as “extremely unfavorable” — its worst rating — the capital and large parts of the southeast coast. Many Spaniards awoke Tuesday to find a layer of red dust covering terraces, streets and cars. The sky in the capital and other cities was tinged orange.