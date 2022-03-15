Fake heiress Anna Sorokin makes new bid to fight deportation

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer says the convicted swindler who claimed to be a German heiress to finance a posh lifestyle in New York is making a new bid to fight deportation. Anna Sorokin — whose scheme inspired the recent Netflix series “Inventing Anna” was taken into U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement custody nearly a year ago. Attorney Manny Arora said she remains jailed in New York’s Hudson Valley on Tuesday. He says she filed papers Monday seeking to hold off being ejected from the country. The filing follows other efforts by the 31-year-old German citizen to challenge deportation. ICE is saying only that she remains in the agency’s custody.