Founder of anti-violence nonprofit, husband, indicted

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the founder of a Boston nonprofit established to reduce violence, and her husband, used donations to the organization to enrich themselves. The U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said Tuesday that Monica Cannon-Grant, and her husband, Clark Grant, used Violence in Boston Inc. funds to pay for personal expenses including, hotels, restaurants, and travel. Prosecutors also allege they fraudulently applied for federal coronavirus-related unemployment benefits and lied on a mortgage application. Both were charged in an 18-count indictment with wire fraud, conspiracy, and making false statements. Cannon-Grant’s attorney said he expects her to be vindicated. An email was left with Grant’s atorney.