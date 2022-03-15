Generals say Afghanistan, Somalia pullouts hurt terror fight

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior U.S. commanders tell Congress that the complete U.S. military withdrawals from Afghanistan and Somalia last year have made it more difficult for the U.S. to counter terror groups that aspire to attack America and its allies. Gen. Stephen Townsend, head of U.S. Africa Command, told the Senate Armed Forces Committee on Tuesday that sending teams of U.S. forces into Somalia on a periodic basis is not efficient or effective and puts American troops at greater risk. Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said the Islamic State militant group has grown since the U.S. left Afghanistan and there are concerns about its ongoing development.