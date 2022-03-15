Haitians aiming for Florida Keys outpace 2021 migration

SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. (AP) — Haitian migrants are reaching Florida’s shores in repeated suspected human smuggling operations that are outpacing last year’s migration waves. Monroe County Sheriff’s officials say 140 Haitian migrants came ashore Monday near Key West. Earlier this month, a wooden boat carrying hundreds of migrants grounded in shallow water off Key Largo, and 163 people swam ashore. In January, the Coast Guard stopped another boat carrying 176 migrants. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is handling the investigation. Since Oct. 1, the Coast Guard has rescued 1,193 Haitians, compared to 1,527 during all of fiscal year 2021.