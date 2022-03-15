Haiti’s health professionals go on strike over kidnappings

By EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Thousands of doctors, nurses and other health professionals across Haiti have gone on strike to protest a spike in gang-related kidnappings. Haitians burned tires and blocked roads on Tuesday to support the three-day strike that shut down public and private health institutions in the capital of Port-au-Prince and beyond. Only emergency rooms were accepting patients. A recent U.N. report said that kidnappings in Haiti increased 180% in the past year with 655 of them reported to police. Authorities believe the number is much higher since many kidnappings go unreported. Public transport drivers plan to go on strike on Thursday.