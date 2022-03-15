India: Missile systems safe after 1 misfired into Pakistan

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s defense minister says the country’s missile systems are “very reliable and safe” after one was accidentally fired last week and landed in Pakistan. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told Indian lawmakers a formal inquiry would determine the cause of the firing and that any shortcomings would be fixed immediately. Pakistan said the unarmed surface-to-surface missile flew in Pakistan’s airspace for three minutes before landing in Punjab province on Wednesday. It damaged a wall in a residential area, but no casualties were reported. Pakistani officials have demanded a joint investigation and said the incident raised questions about security protocols and technical safeguards “in a nuclearized environment.”