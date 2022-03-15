Landslide in Peruvian Andes buries 15 homes after heavy rain
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Authorities in Peru say more than 15 homes in a remote town in the Andes were buried after a hillside collapsed following heavy rains. There were no immediate reports of casualties in Parcoy on Tuesday. The mayor, Luis Velezmoro, told state television that neighbors were trying to rescue trapped people by breaking down the walls of several houses. President Pedro Castillo tweeted that his government will help affected families.
