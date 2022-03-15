Leaders of 3 EU states head to Kyiv as attacks intensify

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia are traveling to Kyiv on a European Union mission to meet with Ukraine’s top leadership as Russia’s offensive moves closer to the center of the capital. The visit by the leaders of three countries which belong to the EU but also NATO, comes as a series of strikes hit a residential neighborhood in Kyiv. Those traveling are prime ministers Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland, Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic and Janez Jansa of Slovenia. Morawiecki said the visit was about “the future of our children who deserve to live in a world free from tyranny.”