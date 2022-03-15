NC superintendent apologizes after mock slave auction

PITTSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina schools superintendent apologized Monday for a mock “slave auction” in which white middle-schoolers pretended to sell their Black classmates. The school board also is reviewing the student code of conduct and discipline policies dealing with acts of racism. News outlets report that Chatham County Schools Superintendent Anthony Jackson apologized and said what happened at the J.S. Waters School in Goldston will not be tolerated. According to a Chatham racial equity group, the mock auction involving middle school students happened in the presence of staff and faculty and was recorded on video. Several students received a one-day suspension.