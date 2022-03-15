Police arrest man suspected of stalking, killing homeless

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say they arrested a suspected gunman who has been stalking homeless men asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington D.C., killing at least two people and wounding three others in less than two weeks. The Metropolitan Police Department announced early Tuesday on Twitter that law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, D.C., and he was being interviewed by police. Police in the two cities earlier released multiple surveillance photographs, including a close-up snapshot clearly showing the man’s face, and urged people who might know him to come forward.