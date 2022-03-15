Report: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard unveils ‘smart submarine’

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard has added to its navy with unmanned underwater vehicles, state TV reported Tuesday. The report said this is the first time Iran’s navy is equipped with smart subsurface equipment. The Guard unveiled the new vessels and missiles at a ceremony in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas. The equipment included speedboats that can travel at up to 95 knots (about 109 mph) and are able to launch missiles and rockets. Since 1992, Iran has developed a homegrown defense industry that produces light and heavy weapons ranging from mortars and torpedoes to tanks and submarines.