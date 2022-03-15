Russian state TV employee fined for live anti-war protest

NEW YORK (AP) — A Russian state television employee who interrupted a live news program by protesting the war with Ukraine has been ordered to pay a fine by a Russian court. Channel One employee Marina Ovsyannikova walked into the studio during Monday’s evening news show with a poster saying “no war” and “Russians against the war.” Ovsyannikova spent the night in police custody and on Tuesday Moscow’s Ostankino District Court ordered her to pay a fine of 30,000 rubles (about $270) on charges of organizing unsanctioned actions for her call to take part in demonstrations against the war.