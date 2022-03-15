Slovaks charge 2 with spying for Russia’s military service

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — Slovak authorities say they have broken a Russian spying network that was operating on Slovak territory. The country’s chief police officer said Tuesday four Slovak nationals have been detained in the case with two of them facing spying and bribery charges. The prosecutor says they face up to 13 years in prison if tried and convicted. The two are accused of seeking out and gathering highly sensitive, strategic and classified information about Slovakia, its armed forces and NATO for undercover GRU officers who were based at the Russian Embassy, in exchange for money.