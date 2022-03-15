St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah revived after virus hiatus

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Park fountains are gushing with water dyed bright green, hotels are filling up and bar owners are making sure they have lots of beer and extra staff to sell it. Savannah is gearing up for a big comeback of its most profitable holiday Thursday as its beloved St. Patrick’s Day parade returns for the first time since 2019. The coronavirus pandemic forced city officials to cancel the parade for the past two years, which also shrunk the typically sprawling street party that surrounds the Irish holiday. Hundreds of thousands are expected Thursday for the parade, a 198-year-old tradition in Savannah. The celebration has grown into one of the South’s largest street parties after Mardi Gras.