Russian attacks batter Ukraine as Putin warns of ‘traitors’

By ANDREA ROSA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian airstrike has ripped apart a theater where hundreds of people had been living in the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say, as Russian President Vladimir Putin calls for a “self-purification” to rid his country of anyone who questions the invasion. The bombardment Wednesday of the theater, which had become a makeshift shelter, left many people buried in the burning rubble, Ukraine’s foreign ministry says in a statement. There was no immediate word on how many people had been killed or injured. Even as both sides expressed optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting, Putin went on television to excoriate Russians who don’t back him.