American among civilians killed in Russian attack in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has confirmed that an American citizen was killed in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. The department did not immediately confirm the identity of the American, who was at least the second U.S. citizen to be killed in the conflict, after the killing of journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud last week. Chernihiv police said on Facebook there was a heavy artillery attack on the city and a U.S. citizen was among the civilians killed.