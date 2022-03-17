Arkansas deputy testifies in trial over teen’s shooting

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

CABOT, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas deputy on trial for fatally shooting an unarmed 17-year-old during a traffic stop says he fired because he believed the teen was reaching for a gun. Michael Davis is a former sergeant with the Lonoke County sheriff’s office. He testified Thursday in his manslaughter trial over the fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain. Brittain’s death has drawn the attention of national civil rights leaders and activists. Davis said he fired at Brittain because the white teenager was reaching into the back of his truck. Davis, who is also white, is set to be cross-examined Thursday afternoon.