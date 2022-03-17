Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping are set to speak on Friday as the White House warns Beijing that providing military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will trigger severe consequences from Washington and beyond. Differences between Washington and Beijing over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s prosecution of his three-week old war against Ukraine are expected to be at the center of the call. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden will question Xi about Beijing’s “rhetorical support” of Putin and its failure to denounce Russia’s brutal invasion.