Bulgarian police detain former PM Borissov after EU probes

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has been detained in a nationwide police operation following probes of the EU prosecutor’s office. The Interior Ministry said Borissov has been taken in custody for 24 hours. It did not elaborate on the accusations against him. A ministry press release said: “A large-scale law enforcement operation is underway in connection with 120 cases of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Bulgaria.” Borissov, 62, was detained along with other members of his opposition center-right GERB party, among them an ex-finance minister, a former head of the parliamentary budgetary commission and Borissov’s media adviser.