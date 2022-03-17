Campaign finance probes of ex-speaker, ex-staffer head to DA

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee campaign finance regulators have voted to pass prosecutors their investigations surrounding a former House speaker and his then-chief of staff. Former House Speaker Glen Casada and his former chief of staff Cade Cothren have been implicated in an alleged political consulting kickback scheme that former Rep. Robin Smith recently pleaded guilty to carrying out with them. The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance voted Thursday to send investigations about Casada, Cothren and the Faith Family Freedom Fund PAC to the Williamson County district attorney. The federal charge involved allegations about a separate consulting firm named Phoenix Solutions. The Faith Family Freedom Fund PAC attacked then-Rep. Rick Tillis before his 2020 GOP primary loss to Rep. Todd Warner.