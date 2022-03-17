Donations for Ukrainians pour into Detroit-area warehouse

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (AP) — Donations intended to assist those both defending and fleeing Ukraine are pouring into a Detroit-area warehouse. Dozens of volunteers have been sorting, packing and shipping items ranging from diapers and feminine hygiene products to medical supplies and non-lethal personal protective gear since the beginning of the Russian invasion last month. Standard Trucking has allowed volunteers to use the logistics company’s warehouse and loading dock in the Detroit enclave of Hamtramck. Two air shipments of about 3,000 pounds each have been sent to Poland so far, and an even bigger shipment is set to go out this weekend. All items are donated, as is the cost of the shipments.