EXPLAINER: Could Ukrainian ‘neutrality’ help end Russia war?

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — In talks between Russia and Ukrainian towards a possible cease-fire after three weeks of intense fighting, negotiators are exploring prospects of a future “neutrality” for Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that had been moving closer to NATO in hopes of membership — infuriating Moscow. The discussions this week have brought a glimmer of hope of a possible way out of the bloody crisis in Ukraine. They follow an acknowledgment from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the most explicit terms yet that Ukraine is unlikely to realize its goal of joining the Atlantic alliance. The revelations have fanned talk about what Ukrainian “neutrality” might look like.