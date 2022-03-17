FBI eyeing 6 suspects after bomb threats at Black colleges

By COLLIN BINKLEY

AP Education Writer

As the nation’s historically Black colleges remain on edge after receiving dozens of bomb threats in recent weeks, federal law enforcement officials said they have identified six people who they believe are responsible. More than a third of America’s 101 historically Black colleges and universities have been targeted by calls or emails threatening bombings since early January. At a Congressional hearing Thursday, FBI officials said they are investigating six juveniles who are believed to be behind most of the threats. No explosives have been found, but students say the threat of violence has loomed heavily over their daily lives.