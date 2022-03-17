Key informant coming up in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

Jurors soon will hear from a pivotal informant who approached the FBI about a band of antigovernment extremists in Michigan. It was a tip that led to charges in an incredible plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Prosecutors signaled that the informant, known as “Big Dan,” will testify Friday after defense lawyers finish questioning an FBI agent. Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Prosecutors say they turned their anger toward government into a plot to kidnap Whitmer after she told people to stay home during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.