North Carolina investigating Meadows’ voter registration

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s attorney general office says state investigators are probing the voter registration of Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump. That step comes amid questions about him listing a home he never owned on voter records. The N.C. Department of Justice, acting on a request from a district attorney, asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into Meadows. Department spokeswoman Nazneen Ahmed said Macon County District Attorney Ashley Welch referred the matter to the department’s special prosecutions section and it agreed to her request. 

