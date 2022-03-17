NYC man gets 8 years in prison after trying to join Taliban

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man convicted of trying to help the Taliban fight American forces has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Delowar Mohammed Hossain was sentenced Thursday in Manhattan federal court. He was convicted during a one-week trial in October of trying to provide material support for terrorism by contributing funds, goods and services to the Taliban. Authorities apprehended Hossain in 2019 at Kennedy Airport, interrupting his plan to travel to Afghanistan.