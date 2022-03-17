Penn’s Thomas becomes first transgender woman to win NCAAs

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Lia Thomas took control in the final 100 yards of the 500-yard freestyle to make history Thursday as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship. Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania senior who swam at Penn State as a male, had a season-best time of 4 minutes, 33.24 seconds. Virginia’s Emma Weyant was second at 4:34.99. The race was close until the final 100 yards, with Weyant and Erica Sullivan of Texas pushing Thomas for the lead. As was the case in Thursday morning in a preliminary win, Thomas was stronger at the end. She won the preliminary race at 4:33.82.