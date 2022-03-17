Pete Davidson skipping ride to space on Jeff Bezos rocket

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Davidson has bowed out of a short trip to space next week. Jeff Bezos’ space travel company said Thursday that the “Saturday Night Live” star is no longer able to make the flight. No other details were provided. Blue Origin announced earlier this week that Davidson would be one of six passengers on the company’s flight next week from West Texas. Davidson would have been the third celebrity to climb aboard a Blue Origin capsule for a 10-minute flight. The company says it will announce Davidson’s replacement in the coming days, The company has not disclosed the ticket price for paying passengers.