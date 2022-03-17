Pro-Trump Ohio candidates realize endorsement may never come

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s crowded Republican Senate race has been all about one man: Donald Trump. But with less than two months until the state’s May 3 primary to succeed retiring Sen. Rob Portman, some of the leading candidates have accepted that, despite their best efforts, the former president’s coveted endorsement may never come. But that hasn’t stopped them from trying to woo him — and his voters. J.D. Vance notes at his town hall events that he speaks with Trump regularly. Josh Mandel is running with the slogan “pro-GOD, pro-GUN, pro-TRUMP.” Jane Timken’s website opens with an ad titled “Incredible Leader” that features footage of Trump praising her.