Rock Hall of Fame to Dolly: Voters will decide if you’re in

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

Dolly Parton is still on the list of this year’s nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame despite the country icon asking to be removed because she hasn’t “earned that right.” The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a statement Thursday that, in effect, it is up to the voters to decide if Parton is elected. Parton went on social media on Monday to “respectfully bow out” of the process, saying she did not want to take votes away from the remaining nominees. Parton had no immediate comment on the Hall’s decision.