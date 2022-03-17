Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered its fourth week, with Russian forces largely bogged down outside major cities and shelling them from a distance, raining havoc on civilians. A Russian airstrike destroyed a theater where hundreds of people were sheltering in the besieged southern city of Mariupol on Wednesday. The number of casualties was unclear. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invoked 9/11 during an urgent appeal to the U.S. Congress for more weapons. U.S. President Joe Biden announced more aid for Ukraine’s military and said Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “war criminal.” Putin lashed out against “scum and traitors,” signaling a further crackdown on opposition to the war.