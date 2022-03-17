Russia won’t ask UN council vote on its Ukraine resolution

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia says it will not ask the U.N. Security Council to vote Friday on its draft resolution on humanitarian relief for Ukraine, which has been criticized for making no mention of Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor. Instead, Russia’s U.N. ambassador says it will use the scheduled council meeting to again raise allegations that the United States has biological warfare labs in Ukraine. The U.S. has called the allegations disinformation and part of a potential “false-flag operation” by Moscow. Russia’s envoy say it isn’t withdrawing the resolution but has decided against seeking a vote now because of what he calls “unprecedented pressure” by Western nations on U.N. members to oppose it.