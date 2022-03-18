Brazil judge bans messaging app Telegram for ignoring ruling

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — A justice of Brazil’s top court has ordered the messaging app Telegram to be shut down nationwide. Justice Alexandre de Moraes ruled on Friday that the app has failed to cooperate with authorities in a probe on the spread of falsehoods in social media. De Moraes said Telegram has remained silent after police ordered it to block profiles linked to blogger Allan dos Santos, an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro accused of spreading falsehoods. De Moraes issued a warrant for dos Santos’ arrest in October. But the activist has remained active on Telegram. Telegram has not commented on the justice’s decision.