Florida bus driver hailed as hero when gunman opens fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A bus driver is being called a hero for barreling into the Fort Lauderdale police headquarters parking lot after a gunman opened fire. The shooting killed two passengers and wounded two others Thursday as the Broward County Transit bus was traveling down a busy road. Police say when the driver heard gunshots, she forced her way into a turn lane and across the road into the police headquarters parking lot. Officers rushed out and the 34-year-old suspected shooter surrendered. Three people suffered minor injuries when the bus hit their vehicles.