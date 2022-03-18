Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Russian forces have struck Ukrainian cities from a distance again, hitting sites in the capital Kyiv and the country’s west as their ground offensive inched forward under fierce Ukrainian resistance. The war launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin is grinding into its fourth week as his troops have failed to take Kyiv — a major objective in their hopes of forcing a settlement or dictating the country’s future political alignments. Missiles and shelling struck the edges of Kyiv as well as Lviv, close to Ukraine’s western border with NATO countries such as Poland.