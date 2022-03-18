Why Renee Zellweger chose prosthetics and padding for ‘Pam’

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Renee Zellweger stars in the new NBC series “The Thing About Pam” based on a podcast of the same name produced by “Dateline.” Zellweger plays Pam Hupp, a Missouri woman charged with killing her best friend, Betsy Faria, in 2011. Faria’s husband was initially convicted of the crime. Zellweger wears prosthetics and padding in the series to resemble Hupp, who the Oscar winner believes was initially not a suspect, in part, due to her appearance. Zellweger says she believed prosthetics would create a more accurate depiction of Hupp, whereas gaining weight for the role left too much to chance.