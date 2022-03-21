2 Pennsylvania troopers, man killed; police open DUI probe

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — State police have opened a driving under the influence investigation following the deaths of two Pennsylvania troopers and a civilian struck by a vehicle on an interstate in Philadelphia early Monday. Police said Trooper Martin F. Mack III and Trooper Branden T. Sisca were trying to get a pedestrian off I-95 when all three were struck by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The troopers and the civilian were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver remained at the scene and a DUI-related investigation was opened. Gov. Tom Wolf ordered state flags to fly at half-staff in the troopers’ honor.