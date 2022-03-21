$4M settlement deal reached in police death of Manuel Ellis

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The family of Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man killed by police two years ago as he pleaded for breath, has reached a $4 million proposed settlement with one of the two government agencies it named in a wrongful death lawsuit. The News Tribune reported that the Pierce County Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to approve the settlement. Ellis’ sister Monet Carter-Mixon and mother Marcia Carter continue to pursue their federal civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Tacoma and against several individual officers, some of whom have been charged criminally. Ellis died March 3, 2020, just weeks before George Floyd’s death triggered a nationwide reckoning on race and policing.