Arkansas police ask for witnesses to shooting at car show

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas authorities are asking the public to contact them if they can identify the suspects involved in a shooting at a car show that killed one person and left 26 wounded. Arkansas State Police on Monday did not announce any arrests for the Saturday night shooting in Dumas. The car show is part of a community event held each spring called Hood-Nic. State police said they were reserving a phone line for calls from witnesses and victims who have not reported their injuries. Police have said the shooting was the result of a gunfight between two people.