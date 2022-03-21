Army: Militants in NW Pakistan kill 2 soldiers, 3 civilians
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says militants attacked security forces in the country’s northwest near the Afghan border, triggering a shootout that killed two soldiers, three civilians and four insurgents. Monday’s attack happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in an area that is a former militant stronghold. No group claimed responsibility for the assault. In a statement, the military said the Pakistani army was determined to eliminate the “menace of terrorism.” It provided no further details. Militants have stepped up attacks in the area in recent months.
