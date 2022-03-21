Australia understands India’s stance on Ukraine, after talks

NEW DELHI

India’s foreign secretary says ally Australia understands New Delhi’s position on the ongoing Ukraine crisis, as the two countries aim to focus on stability in the Indo-Pacific region and pushing through a major trade deal. The comments from Harsh Vardhan Shringla came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, concluded a virtual summit. Foreign secretary Shringla told reporters Morrison “expressed understanding of India’s position on the issue of Ukraine, which he felt directly reflected our own situation, our own considerations”. India is the only member of the U.S.-led Quad alliance that has not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.