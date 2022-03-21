Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden is urging U.S. companies to make sure their digital doors are locked tight because of “evolving intelligence” that Russia is considering launching cyberattacks against critical infrastructure targets as the war in Ukraine continues. Biden’s top cybersecurity aide, Anne Neuberger, expressed frustration at a White House press briefing Monday that some critical infrastructure entities have ignored alerts from federal agencies to fix known problems in software that could be exploited by Russian hackers. The federal government has been providing warnings to U.S. companies of the threats posed by Russian hackers since long before the country invaded Ukraine last month.