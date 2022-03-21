Brazilian justice lifts Telegram ban after orders met

By DEBORA ALVARES

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Less than 48 hours after suspending the messaging app Telegram in Brazil, a Supreme Court justice said it could resume operations because it had complied with a judicial order. Justice Alexandre de Moraes had ordered that platforms and internet providers block Telegram on Friday. On Saturday, he set a 24-hour deadline for the messaging app to comply with terms including blocking profiles that were spreading false information, as well as the removal of posts on President Jair Bolsonaro’s channel that gave access to details of a secret federal police investigation.In his decision on Sunday, de Moraes said Telegram has complied with his order and was adopting measures to combat disinformation in Brazil by monitoring the 100 most popular channels in the country.